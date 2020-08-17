These 5 Dresses Were Everywhere This Summer

Every summer, there is one dress that everyone, from celebrities and influencers to consumers, seems to have — or at least thought about. Often, it’s from Zara, as was the case last year with the Spanish giant’s viral polka-dot dress. (Ganni’s green gingham dress followed closely behind, but more on that later.) Given how the pandemic has affected the last few five months, forcing everyone indoors and into matching sweatsuits, it seemed like maybe there wouldn’t be a dress of summer 2020 at all.
But, while we indeed haven’t left our houses much, there were still several warm-weather frocks that have dominated our Instagram feeds. Some were in tune with our new lifestyles (hi, nightgown dresses), while others were surprisingly (and delightfully!) more fanciful. Amidst the pandemic, these were the styles that were in high demand — even if they were showcased with the couch as the background, instead of the Mediterranean sea.
Ahead, five dresses that could easily hold the title of 2020 dress of the summer. The best part: If not available to buy right now, all the styles can be at least pre-ordered.
