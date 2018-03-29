6 Spring Outfit Ideas (& How To Style Them)

It's spring! Do you need another reason to refresh your wardrobe? We didn't think so. Luckily, the catwalks of SS18 threw up some fantastic trends that are both easy to incorporate into your current wardrobe rotation and exciting enough to get you hyped for dressing up again (a feeling we forgot about in the depths of winter.)
From ice-cream shades to hard-working two-pieces, click ahead to find the trends we're wearing this spring, and the pieces we're buying to give our wardrobe some much needed TLC.