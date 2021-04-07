Do You Have A Crush, Or Is It The Short Shorts?

Brands, too, began minimizing the coverage on their shorts. Isabel Marant’s men’s swim trunks have gotten skimpier with each warm-weather season, with this summer’s selection including slits up both sides of the shorts for even more leg cleavage. Swedish men’s underwear brand CDLP went even shorter, making what appears to be swim trunks with a two-inch inseam. And, of course, there are Patagonia’s Baggies, the five-inch seam, $55 shorts that went viral last summer. With another summer approaching, Ventimiglia’s recent look, and so many short shorts on the market (all modeled by my personal crushes), the season of short shorts is almost upon us.