7 Minimalist-Approved Fashion Trends Made For Holiday Party Season

Kendall Becker
Last Updated November 20, 2023, 7:16 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Balmain.
While for maximalist fashion aficionados, the seemingly endless roster of holiday occasions is a welcomed opportunity to bring out their most over-the-top accessories and ultra-glam dresses, for the minimalists, party dressing is oftentimes a cause to flip their closets upside down. It’s the one time of year when the timeless Little Black Dress just doesn’t seem to cut it.
But, fear not, there are ways to coordinate a festive outfit that's simultaneously on-trend and pared down; quiet luxury is on the rise, after all. This season, take suiting up a notch with runway-favorite tuxedo details, opt for a pop of color in the form of accessories, or find a less-is-more dress that offers up a surprise thanks to an eye-catching detail. If head-to-toe velvet or sequins aren’t your thing, ahead, seven trends and styling tricks that will boost your look from been-there-done-that to a head-turning holiday outfit. 
Holiday Dressing Trend: Runway-Approved Red

While red is a holiday classic, it was also a mainstay on the Fall/Winter 2023 runways. The fiery shade was on repeat as designers offered up options ranging from dresses to handbags and stockings. If a red dress feels a bit too statement-making, go for a neutral look and punctuate it with a red pair of heels and a coordinating clutch. 
AQUA
Babs Satin Rosette High Heel Sandals
$118.00
Bloomingdale's
Aldo
Angelieex Top Handle Bag
$58.00
Aldo
Calzedonia
50 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights
$15.00
Calzedonia

Holiday Dressing Trend: Tuxedo Detailing

Tuxedo-inspired detailing — like a satin lapel or decorated cuffs — was another trend on the autumn runways, from Simkhai to Brandon Maxwell and Valentino. These extra touches may seem small, but they can take a basic black blazer to the next level. For an even more occasion-worthy look, consider a blazer with crystal-adorned lapels à la Jenna Lyons.
Karen Millen
Plus Size Tailored Tuxedo Wrap Dress
$273.60$342.00
KAREN MILLEN
SIMKHAI
Clarisse Overlap Maxi Skirt
$575.00
Revolve
Lucy Paris
Cropped Blazer
$88.50$118.00
Bloomingdale's

Holiday Dressing Trend: Gold Standard

I'll be the first to admit: metallics aren't the most minimalistic of trends. That said, certain shades of gold feel close enough to a light brown, losing the intimidation factor that silver apparel often holds. Give this "neutral" color a go in a skirt styled back to a black top, or try a dress or pant-and-top set for a more daring look. 
Bride by Eloquii
Wide Leg Trouser
$79.00
Eloquii
ASOS DESIGN
Scoop Back Bias Cut Satin Maxi Dress
$94.99
ASOS
Ted Baker London
Nattiee Pleated Handkerchief Hem Skirt
$260.00
Nordstrom

Holiday Dressing Trend: Open Back

Sophisticated silhouettes with longer lengths and higher necklines are on the rise this season, but that doesn’t mean that they can’t indulge in a dose of sexy, too. A dress or top with an open back balances both aesthetics in one look while remaining a solid addition to a minimalist's wardrobe — talk about a win-win. 
Reformation
Erica Top
$128.00
Reformation
Reiss
Dora Diamanté Bodycon Maxi Dress
$515.00
Reiss
Showpo
Marlette Midi Dress
$89.95
Showpo

Holiday Dressing Trend: Winter White

Sometimes the best outfits don’t require as much effort as you’d think. Swap your LBD for a head-to-toe white (or cream or ivory) ensemble and you’ll stand out in the crowd of darker hues and jewel tones. Make even more of a statement with a monochrome look by styling your outfit with white footwear and a handbag, too. 
Schutz
Mikki Over The Knee Leather Boot
$298.00
Schutz
Meshki
Emmeline Long Sleeve Rib Knit Midi Dress
$95.00
Meshki
Tanya Taylor
Hudson Skirt In Chalk
$425.00
Tanya Taylor

Holiday Dressing Trend: Button-Downs (With Fancy Bottoms)

Opting for a white button-down, paired with a bolder bottom, is a surefire way to achieve a balanced holiday outfit. Whether you style it with a sparkly skirt (as seen on celebrities like Zendaya and Alessandra Ambrosio) or a cool pair of leather trousers, the juxtaposition of the businesscore and statement pieces will earn major styling points on the party circuit. 
H&M
Cotton-blend Shirt
$24.99
H&M
A.L.C.
Monica French Cuff Shirt
$295.00
Bloomingdale's
Wray
Etore Shirt
$185.00
Wray

Holiday Dressing Trend: Diamond Drip 

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend for a reason — this sparkly stone elevates any look with a dose of glamour. Lean on this gem (real or faux) in the form of a tennis necklace or chunky earrings to make a black dress or a pantsuit more festive. If you’re not a jewelry person, opt for a crystal belt, handbag, or shoes to add a touch of holiday to a simpler look.
Mejuri
Diamond Half Tennis Bracelet
$898.00
Mejuri
Ettika
Cz Choker
$80.00
Revolve
Mazin Jewels
Gilded Hoops
$55.00
Mazin Jewels

