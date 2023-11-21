At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
While for maximalist fashion aficionados, the seemingly endless roster of holiday occasions is a welcomed opportunity to bring out their most over-the-top accessories and ultra-glam dresses, for the minimalists, party dressing is oftentimes a cause to flip their closets upside down. It’s the one time of year when the timeless Little Black Dress just doesn’t seem to cut it.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
But, fear not, there are ways to coordinate a festive outfit that's simultaneously on-trend and pared down; quiet luxury is on the rise, after all. This season, take suiting up a notch with runway-favourite tuxedo details, opt for a pop of colour in the form of accessories, or find a less-is-more dress that offers up a surprise thanks to an eye-catching detail. If head-to-toe sequins aren’t your thing, ahead, seven trends and styling tricks that will boost your look from been-there-done-that to a head-turning holiday outfit.
Holiday Dressing Trend: Runway-Approved Red
While red is a holiday classic, it was also a mainstay on the recent Fall/Winter 2023 runways. The fiery shade was on repeat as designers offered up options ranging from dresses to handbags and stockings. If a red dress feels a bit too statement-making, go for a neutral look and punctuate it with a red pair of heels and a coordinating clutch.
Holiday Dressing Trend: Tuxedo Detailing
Tuxedo-inspired detailing — like a satin lapel or decorated cuffs — was another trend on the autumn runways, from Simkhai to Brandon Maxwell and Valentino. These extra touches may seem small, but they can take a basic black blazer to the next level. For an even more occasion-worthy look, consider a blazer with crystal-adorned lapels à la Jenna Lyons.
Holiday Dressing Trend: Gold Standard
I'll be the first to admit: metallics aren't the most minimalistic of trends. That said, certain shades of gold feel close enough to a light brown, losing the intimidation factor that silver apparel often holds. Give this "neutral" colour a go in a skirt styled back to a black top, or try a dress or pant-and-top set for a more daring look.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Holiday Dressing Trend: Open Back
Sophisticated silhouettes with longer lengths and higher necklines are on the rise this season, but that doesn’t mean that they can’t indulge in a dose of sexy, too. A dress or top with an open back balances both aesthetics in one look while remaining a solid addition to a minimalist's wardrobe — talk about a win-win.
Holiday Dressing Trend: White
Sometimes the best outfits don’t require as much effort as you’d think. Swap your LBD for a head-to-toe white (or cream or ivory) ensemble and you’ll stand out in the crowd of festive tones. Make even more of a statement with a monochrome look by styling your outfit with white footwear and a handbag, too.
Holiday Dressing Trend: Button-Downs (With Fancy Bottoms)
Opting for a white button-down, paired with a bolder bottom, is a surefire way to achieve a balanced holiday outfit. Whether you style it with a sparkly skirt (as seen on celebrities like Zendaya and Alessandra Ambrosio) or a cool pair of leather trousers, the juxtaposition of the businesscore and statement pieces will earn major styling points on the party circuit.
Holiday Dressing Trend: Diamond Drip
Diamonds are a girl’s best friend for a reason — this sparkly stone elevates any look with a dose of glamour. Lean on this gem (real or faux) in the form of a tennis necklace or chunky earrings to make a black dress or a pantsuit more festive. If you’re not a jewellery person, opt for a crystal belt, handbag, or shoes to add a touch of holiday to a simpler look.