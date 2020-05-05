View this post on Instagram

I'd kiss you if I could. . . in Villas at Bordighera by Claude Monet (1884) . #callmebyyourname #callmebyyournameedit #cmbyn #cmbyn_art #cmbynfilm #timothéechalamet #armiehammer #lucaguadagnino #claudemonet #monet #oscars #oscars2018 #academyawards #oscarnominee