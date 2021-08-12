From “Subversive” To “Avant”: When Did Basics Get So Complicated?

For proof, see the recent pin-top sweater top worn by Bella Hadid. Held together by nothing but a metallic string across the chest, this ribbed cardigan might be considered church-appropriate, if not for the fact that it’s missing one too many buttons and has nothing underneath it. While Hadid has the liberty of wearing such a top solo, Panzoni says that for the rest of us, who may soon have to adhere to office dress codes again and don't want to risk indecent exposure, subversive basics are more likely to become layering pieces rather than building wardrobe blocks.