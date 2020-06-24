The White Cotton Tee’s Complicated Relationship With Race In America

For the next 60 or so years, white T-shirts played countless roles in popular culture. In the ‘50s, Marlon Brando famously wore one in the film A Streetcar Named Desire, as did James Dean in Rebel Without A Cause. In the ‘60s, fitted versions were often seen in French cinema on the likes of actresses like Jane Birkin. Since then, variations of the white T-shirts appeared on actors like John Travolta in Grease, Brad Pitt in Fight Club, and Angelina Jolie in Girl, Interrupted, as well as on music performers like Bruce Springsteen and in other areas of entertainment.