To help us build this reading list, we turned to Jasmine Helm and Joy Davis: two fashion historians who co-founded Unravel (along with Dana Thomas), a podcast that expounds on everything from Claire McCardell’s iconic ballet flat to the history of secondhand clothing . With their bird’s-eye view of sartorial culture throughout human history, they helped us pinpoint ten (a small number of countless) important Black players, movements, and moments in the world of style. Scroll ahead to educate yourself on and further illuminate the Black community’s momentous contributions to fashion. This list is by no means exhaustive, so please feel free to chime in on your suggested reading material in the comments below.