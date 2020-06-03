19 Black Influencers That You Should Be Following

In the fashion industry, Black bloggers, content creators, and influencers have long been leading voices in promoting racial justice, diversity, and body-positivity. Now, more than ever, their voices need to be lifted, and their feeds spotlighted.
In addition to donating, protesting, learning, and circulating resources about police brutality and racism in America, amplifying Black voices is instrumental to change. And it's long overdue.
Ahead, click through our growing list of Black influencers in fashion to follow and support today and every day going forward. For a list of Black fashion designers to support, click here.