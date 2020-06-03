Story from Style

19 Black Influencers That You Should Be Following

Eliza Huber
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Girlboss.
In the fashion industry, Black bloggers, content creators, and influencers have long been leading voices in promoting racial justice, diversity, and body-positivity. Now, more than ever, their voices need to be lifted, and their feeds spotlighted.
In addition to donating, protesting, learning, and circulating resources about police brutality and racism in America, amplifying Black voices is instrumental to change. And it's long overdue.
Ahead, click through our growing list of Black influencers in fashion to follow and support today and every day going forward. For a list of Black fashion designers to support, click here.
To help bring attention to the police killing of George Floyd, you can sign the Change.org petition here, or donate and support charities and organisations here.

More from Celebs & Influencers

R29 Original Series