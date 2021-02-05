Lizzo’s Stylish Running Outfit Has A Very Canadian Connection

Looking for some athleisure wear that’ll make you feel, ahem, “Good as Hell"? Look no further than Lizzo’s Instagram feed.
On Thursday, the “Jerome” singer took to Instagram to share a video of herself running on a treadmill while singing, inspired by Miley Cyrus’s gram of her prep for Sunday’s Super Bowl LV. “I’m tireeeeeed... Cuz I Love Yooooouuu. I saw @mileycyrus running and singing on a treadmill so I ran and sang on a treadmill. It was fetch. And FUCKING HARD,” Lizzo captioned the video. Aside from just how freakin’ impressive Lizzo’s voice is, equally incredible are the singer’s sports bra and leggings. And Canadians are in luck, because the outfit is from Toronto-based designer Lesley Hampton.
Advertisement
Lizzo is wearing Hampton's Forest Haze Bra and Leggings, which are on sale for $80 and $120, a cross-over Canadians can get behind. And so can Hampton, who is a longtime Lizzo fan. The designer found out about the news the same way many of us did: by logging onto Instagram.
“One of our previous customers who’d purchased those bra and leggings tagged us in [Lizzo’s] post and said, ‘Am I seeing this correctly? Do I have a matching outfit with Lizzo?’,” Hampton tells Refinery29. The Indigenous designer — whose gowns have been worn on the red carpet by Canadian celebrities like The Social’s Elaine Lu — was initially skeptical. “I thought, This has to be incorrect somehow, there's no way. And then we logged on and it was our work.” She, and her team, reacted accordingly: “There’s been a lot of screaming.”
But that doesn’t mean that seeing her designs on one of the most famous singers in the world came as a total surprise. In September 2019, the designer reached out to the singer’s stylist ahead of a performance in Toronto. Lizzo’s team pulled a few items, the Forest Haze Bra and Leggings included, but she didn’t wear anything on stage. “So we thought it was kind of a lost cause,” Hampton says.
Cue: 2021. “The incredible thing is this is almost two years in the making, and Lizzo’s blown up [so much] since.”
The moment is especially meaningful for Hampton, who admires Lizzo’s openness around body positivity and mental health — two issues Lesley Hampton, the brand and the designer, are passionate about. “Lizzo really defines the ethos of our brand,” says Hampton.
The Forest Haze Bra and Leggings, specifically, embrace this message. Part of Hampton’s Robust Collection, the print is macro photography of cannabis, which Hampton chose because of the tie between CBD and mental health. “The collection as a whole was to encourage people to reach out and find ways that will help their mental health," says Hampton, "whether it’s smoking cannabis, or whether it is running on a treadmill or doing yoga or having self-care time.”
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.