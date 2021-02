Lizzo’s Stylish Running Outfit Has A Very Canadian Connection

“One of our previous customers who’d purchased those bra and leggings tagged us in [Lizzo’s] post and said, ‘Am I seeing this correctly? Do I have a matching outfit with Lizzo?’,” Hampton tells Refinery29. The Indigenous designer — whose gowns have been worn on the red carpet by Canadian celebrities like The Social’s Elaine Lu — was initially skeptical. “I thought, This has to be incorrect somehow, there's no way. And then we logged on and it was our work.” She, and her team, reacted accordingly: “There’s been a lot of screaming.”