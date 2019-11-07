It doesn't take a practiced eye to realize leggings have become a wardrobe staple. (We won't get into the deeper semantics over whether leggings should be a wardrobe staple today.) But hey, facts are facts: most everyone succumbs to wearing them at some point or another. While some leggings devotees stick with their tried-and-true basic black spandex, fall is a good time to get creative with textures, tones, and weightier fabrics.
Whether you just need something quick and easy to throw on before your morning coffee's kicked in, or you're looking for something a little more #fashun for a night out, don't fret — we’ve made an exhaustive list of every type that’s on offer this fall. From that one perfect pair of warm wool leggings to trend-forward styles that could inspire anyone to get-up-and-go, we're covering all the bases.
