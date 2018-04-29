You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
If there's two things we can never seem to get enough of, it's Nordstrom, and leggings. So, what happens when one of our favorite British activewear brands teams up with one of our favorite retailers? A sell-out product line, of course. Sweaty Betty, the London-based label that many Americans have come to be obsessed with, launched on Nordstrom last Thursday. By Sunday, one of its most exciting products was already (temporarily) sold out.
In celebration of its 20th birthday, it's the brand's new hero product of the month, the Union Jack Ankle legging, that's been flying off of the virtual shelves. But this black legging isn't your typical black legging: It features a UK-inspired graphic down the bottom half of the leg and goes for $135. Fitness influencers around the world, from Rocky Barnes and Alyssa Lynch to Ruthie Fonseca and Megan Mitchell, have already been sporting it, which might have to do with its instant popularity. As of now, they're only still available in XS and S, but we bet there will be a restock coming soon (and you best believe we'll keep you posted). Click ahead to shop them while they're hot.