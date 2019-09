In celebration of its 20th birthday, it's the brand's new hero product of the month, the Union Jack Ankle legging, that's been flying off of the virtual shelves. But this black legging isn't your typical black legging: It features a UK-inspired graphic down the bottom half of the leg and goes for $135. Fitness influencers around the world, from Rocky Barnes and Alyssa Lynch to Ruthie Fonseca and Megan Mitchell , have already been sporting it, which might have to do with its instant popularity. As of now, they're only still available in XS and S, but we bet there will be a restock coming soon (and you best believe we'll keep you posted). Click ahead to shop them while they're hot.