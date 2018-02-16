I'm A Fashion Editor, & Yes, I Wear Leggings As Pants

If you refuse to wear leggings as pants, you're playing yourself. Not only are they comfortable, flattering, and easy to pack (and/or wear on a plane), but they can also make an outfit in a way no jeans, cords, or khakis could. Trust me: As a fashion editor, I never thought I'd see the day I'd not only be wearing — but making a case for — leggings outside of the gym. But that day has come and to me, there's no looking back.
In fact, I actually live in leggings come wintertime. Their stretch, silhouette, and nod to athleticism help me achieve the urban-après-ski mood board that I compile for myself every December. They're designed for warmth, which means they one-up your breezier bottoms. And even if you strip away the decided athletic vibe, there are ways to style them for round-the-calendar wear. Case in point: the legging tuxedo, a ballet-inspired outfit even non-dancers can pull off, and a head-to-toe weekend look you can recreate right now. Ahead, a week's worth of easy-to-copy legging looks to embolden your not-so-secret obsession.