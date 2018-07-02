You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Some people wait a lifetime for a perfect black high-waisted legging — but luckily, you don't have to. At Bandier's brick-and-mortar athleisure store in New York City, these All Access leggings are sold out but you can still get them online. So, what's with all the hype?
While these leggings might seem plain, it makes sense why they're so coveted: the elastic waistband is thick, so you don't have to adjust them while you move; the fabric is smooth and wicks away sweat; and they're high-waisted, so they can withstand burpees and downward dogs. In other words, they check almost all the boxes for the ideal pair of leggings.
I wore them on a run and for a strength-training workout and liked how the waistband hugged my abs during lifts. But Sara Coughlin, health and spirit writer at Refinery29, wore them to do yoga and thought that the waistband felt a little uncomfortable during forward folds. The fabric has a second-skin feel, but somehow isn't see-through. However, the fabric did feel pretty hot, so you may want to wear something else for a hot yoga class. And one annoying thing about these otherwise great leggings is that there are no pockets, so they're probably best for those who take classes or who don't need to carry around anything during a workout.
According to a representative at Bandier, these are expected to completely sell out within the next few weeks. And at $98, they're certainly a splurge, so if you can't snag these exact leggings, ahead are some other black high-waisted workout leggings that are worth your pennies.