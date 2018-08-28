A New Season Means A New Chance To Re-Up Your Leggings

It doesn't take a practiced eye to realize leggings have become a wardrobe staple. (We won't get into the deeper semantics over whether leggings should be a wardrobe staple today.) But hey, facts are facts most everyone succumbs to wearing them at some point or another. While some leggings devotees might be willing to suffer through summer heat for your spandex, some are looking forward to fall, a time when wearing tight, long bottoms doesn't sound so excruciating. Why do you think bike shorts are causing such a stir? So, after three months without our go-to loungewear item (or activewear, if that's your thing), we're ready for our leggings collection to get an update.
Whether you've decided it's about time to re-up that Equinox membership or just need something quick and easy to throw on before your morning coffee's kicked in, don't fret. From that one perfect pair of high-waisted black leggings to fashion-forward styles that could inspire anyone to get-up-and-go, we're covering all the bases. So what are you waiting for? Get a head-start on fall by taking a peek at the 17 leggings ahead.
