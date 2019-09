A New Season Means A New Chance To Re-Up Your Leggings

It doesn't take a practiced eye to realize leggings have become a wardrobe staple. (We won't get into the deeper semantics over whether leggings should be a wardrobe staple today.) But hey, facts are facts most everyone succumbs to wearing them at some point or another. While some leggings devotees might be willing to suffer through summer heat for your spandex, some are looking forward to fall, a time when wearing tight, long bottoms doesn't sound so excruciating. Why do you think bike shorts are causing such a stir? So, after three months without our go-to loungewear item (or activewear , if that's your thing), we're ready for our leggings collection to get an update.