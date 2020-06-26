Lizzo is the queen of the self-love anthem — just look at all of the motivational bangers on her third studio album Cuz I Love You. "Soulmate," the fourth song on the project, is peak self-love, and the songstress collaborated with the Fab Five to brings its message to life.
The brand new visuals for "Soulmate" feature an animated Lizzo going through her own personal journey of falling in love with the woman she's grown up to be. On her path, cartoon Lizzo encounters each member of Queer Eye's Fab Five. Karamo Brown and Bobby Berk help her get into the spirit, and Tan France adds some colours (and a French tuck!) to her wardrobe. When Lizzo crosses paths with Jonathan Van Ness, her hair goes from okay to "okay then!" And finally, Antoni Porowski presents her with adorable Corgi puppies to play with.
"True love ain't something you can buy yourself," Lizzo belts out over the high-energy instrumental as her animated self takes on the town with new confidence. "True love finally happens when you by yourself."
"Soulmate" and Cuz I Love You were released more than a year ago, and the success that followed was a manifestation of the singer's belief in her dream as well as her confronting her personal insecurities. The 2019 album — which also featured hits like "Juice," "Good As Hell," and "Truth Hurts" — earned Lizzo three Grammy wins this year and solidified her status as a power player in the music industry.
The colourful collab is Pride-inspired, an homage to the celebration of the queer community that usually take place all throughout June. This year's Pride festivities may have been limited by the pandemic, but not even the coronavirus can keep the world from spreading the message of radical self-love and acceptance. Just ask Lizzo.
