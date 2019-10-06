Lizzo Learned To Love Her So-Called Flaws By Tackling “Every Layer Of Insecurity”

Lizzo tells it like it is in her music, to her fans, and, most importantly, to herself. It's not about ignoring anything, it's about seeing it all and loving it. It is about focusing on what is beautiful, unique, and praise-worthy but also being more inclusive of what falls into those categories. But just like it took years for her music to take off on the mainstream charts, Lizzo’s love of her so-called flaws took a while as well.
"It's not something that you really change; it's something that you address and work on," Lizzo told CBS Sunday Morning. "I had to address every layer of insecurity, ‘cause I can't just be like, 'Alright, my arm's not jiggly and lumpy anymore.' That's delusional. You have to be like, 'That's not ugly to me anymore. and it's not wrong to me, it's beautiful to me.’”
In Lizzo’s opinion, her career started to take off once she started thinking of herself with a loving and encouraging mindset. She regularly tells herself this mantra: "I love you...You are beautiful...And you can do anything." It seems simple, but Lizzo believes that just like how negative words have the power to stick with you, so do positive words. Telling yourself that you are where you are because of your hard work and talent will stick just like telling yourself that you only got there based on luck and nothing else. Now, she counts Beyoncé among her fans and regularly leads her audiences through her mantra at her shows.
However, even if Lizzo had been ready for herself and her success 10 years ago, she doesn’t believe the music industry would have been. But they’re ready now, and they are welcoming the reign of a new queen of pop music with open arms and cranked-up speakers. "Hopefully by existing, there can just be more opportunities for people that look like me that are, you know, beyond what a trend is," Lizzo continued. "And that they're there on the merit of their talent. They're there on the merit of their beauty. And they're there because they're good enough."
