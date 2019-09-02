Lizzo Instagrammed Beyoncé Watching Her Perform — & It’s 100% That Amazing

Sure, Lizzo’s DNA test with Spotify may have said that she was only 93% “that bitch,” but if Beyoncé stops to watch her perform, you know that number has to be well over 100.
Yup. Lizzo’s performance at the Made in America Festival on Sunday night caught the attention of Queen Bey herself. The singer shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the moment on Instagram and her reaction is truly adorable.
"Swipe to lose your fucking mind," Lizzo wrote alongside two images. The first image is a pulled-back shot featuring Beyoncé looking at the stage in awe, while the second is a zoomed-in photo of her face. The images are blurry, but it’s clear that Beyoncé is a Lizzo fan, too.
Lizzo's Made in America show comes a week after she killed it at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, donning an epic bright yellow bodysuit and yellow booties for her performance of hits “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell.”
After taking a shot of tequila right there on stage (!), Lizzo talked to the crowd for a second about being “tired of the bullshit,” before taking the crowd to church with a word on message on self-love.
"It's so hard trying to love yourself in a world that doesn't love you back, am I right?" she said. "So I want to take this opportunity right now to just feel good as hell because you deserve to feel good as hell. We deserve to feel good as hell. So tell me how you feeling?"
Well, right now I’d say we’re feeling pretty damn good over the possibility of a collaboration between Beyoncé and Lizzo.
