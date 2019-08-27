We didn't expect anything short of fly and fabulous from Lizzo at the 2019 VMAs, and she delivered. The Truth Hurts singer stole the red carpet in a red sequin gown, a teased Brigitte Bardot-inspired hairstyle, and a coordinating crimson cut-crease — but she didn't stop there. Rather, Lizzo made a moment out of monochromatic makeup for the evening, wearing a bright-yellow bodysuit, yellow booties, and yellow eyeshadow by makeup artist Alexx Mayo for her performance of Truth Hurts and Good As Hell.
If you were too busy being mesmerized by Lizzo's feel-good vocals and contagious dance moves, you may have missed the crystal accents that lined her eyes, reminiscent of the vibrant colors and decals inspired by Euphoria. To complement all the looks, celebrity manicurist Eri Ishizu also used the shimmering grape purple shade Hold 'Em Tight from Essie's latest polish collection.
"With Lizzo’s various looks throughout the evening, we wanted to choose a fun shade that would also complement each outfit, starting with her bold sequin gown and matching feather boa on the red carpet," Ishizu said. "We topped the look off with Essie Gel-Setter Top Coat for an ultra high-shine finish." It's safe to say that after seeing Lizzo's VMAs beauty looks, matchy-matchy makeup — and an unexpected nail color — might be the trend to watch as summer phases out.
