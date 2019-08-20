Lizzo, whose songs of self-love and unapologetic confidence have catapulted her to fame in the last five years, has just hit another major career milestone for an artist: a massive beauty contract. In her first campaign video with Urban Decay, Lizzo appears on screen posing for a typical beauty photoshoot before pushing away the crew, wiping off her makeup, and defining her own look. It's a powerful moment in an industry still plagued with outdated standards of what beauty should look like, and who should be invited to take part in it.