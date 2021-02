“If I’m going to come to your therapy office to unpack my pain, if you don’t understand culturally what I’m talking about — if you see me as just an ‘angry Black woman’ or someone who’s full of rage, but you don’t understand why I got there — how can you help me? How can you have compassion and empathy and understand what it is to live in the ‘hood and be a Black, single parent, to be targeted all the time because of your skin? How are you going to help me unpack my trauma? That doesn’t mean [the therapist has to be] Black. That misses the cultural mark. It’s about [the therapist] doing work, researching the history, and learning what it means to be a Black person in America. At our foundation, we offer that kind of cultural competency training for therapists