Body Positivity Is More Than Just A Buzzword — It’s A Community

This type of power is relatively new. Prior generations of teens couldn’t personalize magazine covers or commercials. This ability to pick and choose what your feed looks like can be both a blessing and a burden. It shouldn’t be only the responsibility of individuals to create their own communities in order to see people who look like them. And there is still plenty of messaging and social media out there that promotes fatphobia and diet culture. If I had never come across the plus-size community online, there is a chance that I would still be scrolling through a feed that made me feel disdain for myself. Even though I can’t tell my 10-year-old self this, I’m glad that other 10-year-olds will come to know that they don’t need to feel shame surrounding their bodies. They can create communities that will bring them joy and empowerment. When they find that for themselves they will know they are finally in the right place.