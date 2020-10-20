Why Are Boots For Plus-Size Women So Hard To Find?

“I’ve always loved a thigh-high boot, but found it difficult to constantly try and source boots that I didn't have to question whether or not they were going to fit me,” Aboulhosn told Refinery29. “I would have to take them to a cobbler and cut the back of them to add fabric so they’d work for my upper thigh. That, or I would have to order them and do a ton of returning until I found one that fit me properly.” For her, and many women, the experience was exhausting. “FTF and I both knew that boots were missing in the fashion space so we wanted to fill that void,” she says. To ensure that the second FTF x Nadia boot drop checked off as many boxes for plus-size women as the first, Aboulhosn worked closely with the brand’s designers to “perfect the plus-size thigh-high boot silhouette. We used luxe colors, prints, textures, an adjustable lace-up, and literally the most perfect heel height,” she continues. “It’s both sexy and practical” — two things that in the plus-size fashion industry are rarely seen as synonymous.