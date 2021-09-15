This Is Where Ethical Plus-Size Influencers Actually Shop

“I know that I used to judge people who would only shop at places like SheIn and Boohoo, just because their poor labor practices are so widely known, but I definitely had to check my own classism there,” shares Sweet Jane. “My spouse and I both work full-time and we own our home so we are in a relatively comfortable financial situation. This gives me the privilege to be able to be more choosy and to buy more expensive pieces. That being said, I also buy way less frequently than I used to. I would formerly do a huge ASOS haul every month or so. Now I'll only buy about 10 pieces a year and I really plan for them and cherish them.”