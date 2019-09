We first got wind of Lyons' new venture when she appeared on our UnStyled podcast with Refinery29's co-founder and global editor-in-chief Christene Barberich. "One of the things I’m doing, which I shouldn’t probably talk about too much... is working on something where the materials are such that [they are in] fashion — the best things are often things that get better with age. If you think of a beautiful leather belt or leather jacket, or a perfect pair of jeans or a white shirt with a collar and cuff that are soft and beginning to fray — those things, I find so incredibly beautiful and far more elegant than anything pristine and new."