What’s Next For Jenna Lyons After J. Crew? She’s Not Saying (Not Exactly)

Lyons worked at J. Crew for an impressive 27 years, beginning as an assistant menswear designer, back when the brand was a small Mom-and-Pop outfit looking to reinvent itself. By the time of her exit, J. Crew had been through multiple reinventions and gone global. Lyons, meanwhile, had become a bonafide celebrity in her own right, an influencer in the pre-Instagram sense of the word, whose bombastic Met Gala looks (!) made news on their own. Her personal life, too, garnered headlines: From her 2011 divorce from husband Vincent Manzeau to her more recent split with jewelry executive Courtney Crangi. Amid all this flux, a pause and a retreat from public life became crucial as Lyons contemplated the next chapter — or chapters, as the case may be.