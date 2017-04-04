The J.Crew that Jenna Lyons built defined how women dressed from the mid-2000s to the mid-2010s. There is no debating it. The look was exuberant and optimistic, prioritizing how you put something together as much as the clothes you were working with in the first place. Signature moves included cuffing your shirt at the elbow or tucking in your tee with just one hand (and slightly off-center); wearing your button-ups with big costume jewelry; turning up the collar of your blazer to expose its lining. That J.Crew look — unwashed wispy up-dos or tight low buns worn with a bright lip and just mascara — became the stateside equivalent of French-girl style. It was our stars-and-stripes version of can’t-give-a-fuck glamour. These were tips for the everywoman who didn’t mind that her clothes reflected the fact that she actually lived in them (and had a good time doing so). It’s incredibly rare for a mass mall retailer to slash at the idea of perfection and celebrate the beauty of always looking slightly undone. J.Crew told us that a wrinkle, a risk, or a rule broken were bigger keys to style than owning the “right” things.