"It has been beyond my wildest dreams to work with such an amazing team of people at such an incredible brand and alongside Mickey — one of retail’s most talented visionaries," Lyons told BoF. "I am excited about the next chapter for J.Crew as well as the opportunity for other creative leaders within the organization to step up and take on new responsibilities." Drexler noted to the publication that the decision was mutual, after he and Lyons sat down and "both agreed it was time for a change." He also teased that "she's got plans to do other things" — although he didn't divulge where the designer is headed next.