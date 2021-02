26 Plus-Size Shops That Aren’t Fast Fashion

One look at Twitter confirms this, with many people asking their followers this question: Where are all the plus-size clothing brands that aren’t fast fashion? It's a question that has had increasingly relevance since the pandemic began, as more and more people are choosing to re-evaluate their consumption habits and educate themselves on the environmental waste and unethical practices that are tied to fast fashion corporations. But given how few brands cater to plus-size women, giving up fast fashion, which is also affordable, is not easy for anyone above a size 14.