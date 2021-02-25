26 Plus-Size Shops That Aren’t Fast Fashion

Fashion retail, like many industries, has been hit hard by the pandemic, with many Canadian businesses and designers, both independent and larger chains, closing their doors this past year.
That’s why supporting small businesses is essential right now. This is especially true for shops that cater toward plus-size shoppers, a major segment of the population — plus-size shoppers represent 68% of the Canadian market — that is rarely the fashion industry’s focus of attention. That said, finding independent, plus-size clothing retailers to shop from can be a daunting task, leading many to default to fast fashion instead.
One look at Twitter confirms this, with many people asking their followers this question: Where are all the plus-size clothing brands that aren’t fast fashion? It's a question that has had increasingly relevance since the pandemic began, as more and more people are choosing to re-evaluate their consumption habits and educate themselves on the environmental waste and unethical practices that are tied to fast fashion corporations. But given how few brands cater to plus-size women, giving up fast fashion, which is also affordable, is not easy for anyone above a size 14.
With that in mind, we compiled a list of our go-to indie shops — some that sell new items, others vintage. Ahead, 26 plus-size brands and retailers across Canada and the U.S. to support now.
