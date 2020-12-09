Christian Siriano Is Upcycling Never-Before-Seen Designs For His Next Collection

“Everything that's happened in our world in the last year has made being more conscious — in the world of fashion especially — super important,” Siriano tells Refinery29. “I'm a designer that has always, in a way, designed like that. I never was a big, mass-market brand. We're more curated and try our best not to contribute too much waste or over-dye fabrics.” That said, in the 12 years since he founded his namesake brand, despite trying his best to avoid waste, has seen a lot of his garments “go in a box having never been worn or worn once to be archived,” he says. “It started to really bother me.”