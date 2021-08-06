Here’s What “Plus-Size” Really Means — Fashion Brands, Take Note

Therein lies the issue. By singling out certain people — based on the size that they wear or their body’s proportions — as the ideal that should be used as fashion's blueprint, those who fall outside of that archetype are excluded. “When I go onto a website and see, for instance, a bodycon or mini dress, I don't want to see that on somebody that's a size 12 with a flat stomach, a small waist, and big hips, because that body type doesn't adequately portray the plus-size bodies that are moving around society at the moment,” says Yeboah. “I want to see what an outfit actually looks like on someone that has a belly and big or flabby arms — someone that may not have a body shape that is an extreme hourglass.”