If You’re Not Watching This Show, You’re Missing The Best TV Performance of 2020

When Arabella is back in London, she has less than 24 hours to complete her second novel’s first draft. She spends most of that time procrastinating and hitting bars with her friends. It’s the latter activity that renders the most serious outcome. Arabella is assaulted in a bathroom stall — a fact we only know through disjointed flashbacks that hit her like gusts of cold, unforgiving wind. Arabella’s memories of the night are unsteady so she’s piecing together the details of her attack as we, the viewers, are. I May Destroy You’s writing and directing (Coel did both on the series and based the show on her own sexual assault story ) are stellar, but it’s Coel’s performance that packs an indelible punch. It’s her precise execution of conflicting emotions — poise and fury, disbelief and certainty, frenzy, and calm — that will stay with you long after you stop watching.