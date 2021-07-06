It’s hard to say for sure. “As a culture, we don’t understand consent,” Hoppmeyer says. “I don’t think that there’s enough consent education that happens, and that’s especially true when you talk about alcohol.” The scenarios she puts forward during our conversation remind me of the hypotheticals I’d hear in an ethics class: What if both parties are drunk? What if both parties are drunk, but person A is much, much more drunk than person B? What if person A had enough alcohol to be tipsy, but not wasted, and person B is sober? And a big one: What if person A wanted to have sex with person B, but then got too drunk to consent, and person A had sex with them anyway? “There’s such a misconception of, well they’re in a relationship and they’ve had sex before, so what does it matter that this time she was passed out when he had sex with her? When really, it does matter. People have autonomy and they have the right to say no one time and say yes a different time, and when you are incapacitated you just don’t have that ability,” Hoppmeyer says.