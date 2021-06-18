“COVID Tests Are The New STD Tests.” 8 People On Sex & Dating Post-Pandemic

"I have been online dating for the last year and one thing I have noticed is that there is a new species of dude out there. It used to be the guy holding the fish, now it's the COVID Bro. Sometimes he’s the backwards baseball cap, just-rolled-out-of-bed-look and other times it’s more of a gym rat/obsessed-with-my-body sort of vibe. Sometimes it’s super easy to spot. His profile will say something like 'NOT VACCINATED!! If that’s not your jam then swipe left.' Or he’ll post a picture of himself in a large group setting indoors and then post the date, just to make it clear that he is not going by the rules. Other times, it’s a bit less subtle. I started chatting back and forth with a guy whose profile seemed totally normal. This was back in April, so when he suggested meeting up I said that I wasn’t really comfortable with that. His response was, 'Oh my god, why is everyone in this city into this sheeple hoax?' Another guy I did meet up for a park hang — I was obviously thinking we would social distance — as soon as he saw me he ran up and gave me a hug.