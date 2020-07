Bring Your A-Game To Your Park Hangs With These Picnic Essentials

A picnic can work with the most basic of essentials — snacks and drinks — but there are easy ways to bring your A-game to the picnic blanket. From a cute lunch cooler bag to a classic bottle opener, folding multi-use knife and artful, Canadian-made bamboo side plates, these finds fit easily into everyday use, so they don’t have to be stashed away just for a day at the park.Enjoy cheese and fresh baguette? Pack a tiny cutting board and picnic knife. Prefer cold cans and loose snacks? A tiffin box (stacking lunch containers) and cooler bag are all you need. Whether you’re into pre-packed feasts or park-side takeout and beers , make your next outdoor feast one to remember with these picnic accessories.