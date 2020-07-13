Bring Your A-Game To Your Park Hangs With These Picnic Essentials

Let’s face it: 2020 has been rough. That’s why we’re looking to find moments of joy and pleasure this summer with our new series, Summer’s Not Cancelled.
Canada is cool-to-downright-freezing seven to eight months of the year, so summer is no time to stay inside. And since science says time in nature delivers real mood-boosting benefits, socially distanced park hangs can refresh us in more ways than one.
A picnic can work with the most basic of essentials — snacks and drinks — but there are easy ways to bring your A-game to the picnic blanket. From a cute lunch cooler bag to a classic bottle opener, folding multi-use knife and artful, Canadian-made bamboo side plates, these finds fit easily into everyday use, so they don’t have to be stashed away just for a day at the park.
Enjoy cheese and fresh baguette? Pack a tiny cutting board and picnic knife. Prefer cold cans and loose snacks? A tiffin box (stacking lunch containers) and cooler bag are all you need. Whether you’re into pre-packed feasts or park-side takeout and beers, make your next outdoor feast one to remember with these picnic accessories.
