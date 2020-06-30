5 Fizzy Summer Drinks For When You’re Over Rosé

Let’s face it: 2020 has been rough. That’s why we’re looking to find moments of joy and pleasure this summer with our new series, Summer’s Not Cancelled.
Summer is here! It may look differently than we daydreamed about during parka weather, but it’s still something to celebrate (outdoors, preferably) with a chill cocktail in your hand.
Cold, fresh, and super-sippable are the only real rules for a summer cocktail IMO, but a little bubble (via sparkling wine or water) can add a lot to your glass. Since no one is about to start making multiple infused syrups for happy hour, these are simple drinks you don’t need a fancy setup for — and they hold their own against the rosés, White Claws, and sangrias on regular rotation.
Plus, they’re perfect for all occasions — whether you’re lounging on a hammock (wearing SPF, please), hosting a socially-distanced barbecue, or simply sitting in the sun in the largest green space you can find. Here are five fizzy DIY cocktails we've paired with your fave summer activity to help you drink in the vitamin D with a side of bubbles.
