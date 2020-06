Consultant dermatologist Dr. Anjali Mahto seconds this and writes on Instagram : "A certain level of sunscreen absorption in the blood does not mean the ingredients are unsafe. They may pose no risk to human health at these levels and simply the presence of the chemical should not encourage fear. There are chemicals all around us and it is the dose that makes the poison, not simply its presence. The findings do not mean we should stop using sunscreens, it just means we do not have enough data at present to comment further on the results."