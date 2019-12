If you’re a function-first shopper, bright, bold colours are an on-trend take on the utilitarian puffer . Stick to maxi hemlines and look for heat-trapping materials like down or synthetic fillers like PrimaLoft designed to keep you cozy during the frostiest outings. Meanwhile, sleek wrap coats, faux fur, and heritage plaids will speak to anyone looking for wow factor as much as they are seasonal performance.