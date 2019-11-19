Vegan-Friendly Coat Deals To Get You Through Canadian Winter

It's been one of the coldest Novembers in Canadian history. But if you've yet to make a winter parka purchase, you're still in luck — especially if you're looking for vegan-friendly options. More and more brands are adopting a cruelty-free approach to outerwear, replacing materials like down, leather and fur with synthetic (and often cheaper!) alternatives. And now is a great time to find a stylish, insulated coat on sale, since many retailers have started their mid-season markdowns and pre-Black Friday deals.
Interested in branching out from basic black or navy? The must-have styles this season include extra-long puffers, patterned coats and colour-blocked parkas. From there, it’s simply a matter of figuring out the shape and length you want and deciding which performance features are a must-have for you. Here are three styles to get you started.
