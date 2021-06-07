This New Dating App Is Like TikTok With Flirting

The world of online dating is always evolving with new dating trends and – thankfully – new features to prevent abuse. Our understanding of how identity can affect the dating app experience is constantly evolving, too.
Now, a new dating app that's a bit like TikTok with flirting has hit the marketplace. It's called Snack and it's billed as a "video-driven" dating app where users can "flirt-stream in real time" like they do on social media.
Snack users can share short, TikTok-style videos of themselves to match, chat and "build meaningful connections" with their fellow daters. They can also share their original TikTok videos straight to Snack in a bid to increase their chances of getting a match.
Advertisement
For this reason, Snack is being targeted at Gen Z users looking for a different kind of dating app experience.
"Video-first dating allows a unique sense of expression that you can't portray with a few well-crafted words and filtered pictures," says Nikolas Huebecker, one of the app's backers. "For a mobile-first generation, this new form of authenticity will grow to be necessary. Snack allows users to express their real selves just like they do on TikTok, Snapchat, and other platforms we love."
Snack is currently available on iOS in Canada, US, UK, Australia and South America. Its creators say there are plans to launch the app on Android at some point this year.
Snack isn't the only new dating app trying to disrupt the marketplace in 2021. Earlier this year an app called Thursday launched which is only active for one day a week.
Its creators said at the time: "We built an app where everything you want from online dating happens in one day, making Thursday the one day of the week when singles can match, chat and meet. Why? Because there’s more to life than dating apps."