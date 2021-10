The Switch OLED is an incredible console. For me, it exceeded the hype in terms of aesthetics and performance. (I haven't used it enough to see if the battery is significantly better, but so far so good.) As someone who uses the Switch about 60/40 leaning towards handheld play primarily, I think this is worth the upgrade for the improved display and audio from built-in speakers; if you tend to play with the Switch docked into the TV, then it probably isn't worth upgrading to a new console unless you were already considering doing so or are a real Nintendo hypebeast.Now, if you don't currently have a Switch and have been debating getting one, the release of the OLED might make matters more complicated. While there was initially a shortage of Switches and Switch Lites, these days there are plenty in stock online. If you are an OG buyer who wants something for travel, I'd spring for the Lite. If you care more about playing on a TV (or are a more serious gamer), waiting for the restock will be well worth it.Video games nowadays offer something for everyone (from Metroid Dread to Mario Golf to Granny if you're down to have the living daylights scared out of you), and the Switch makes it easy to travel with your console. I recently got this customizable case from Casetify with my initials, so people know it's mine, all mine!All in all, I'm sure this will be a top-tier gift this year due to its position as the status video game console du moment. I remember the Christmas I got my Nintendo Wii — and it was pretty epic. My advice: Suss out who's been really good this year, and act fast when the restock hits.