How TikTok’s Favorite Island Aunty Spends Her Time Online

Kalepe: I will say, I had one breaking point before my first account got banned, and I had about 909K followers. In the beginning, it was really hard, because I didn't know how to take the negativity. I didn't know how to deal with the whiplash of "I'm going to kill your son" or "I hope you die" or you know, "you ain't shit" or whatever. So when I [hit my breaking point,] I gave it to the Lord — and I really, really gave it to the Lord — and it was my middle son that went ahead and said, "Ma, look at me, we got you." He said, "Do you, Mom. F everybody else, Mom. We love you, we support you." And when I called my oldest son and I said, "Son, are you ok with mom doing this whole platform and everything like that?" He said, go for it. Asked my youngest son, "Are you ok with this? Mom's going to be out." And he said yeah. So once I got the ok from my three boys, you can tell me, go fuck myself, you can go ahead and tell me to bang my head. I wouldn't give two shits, you know what I'm saying? Because you're not my unit. You're not my backbone. You're not the one that's going to be here when I cry or whatever.