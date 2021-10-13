Welcome To The Age Of Newstalgia

Most ideas are borrowed from the past in some way. This is true across the board but is particularly apparent in fashion, with traditional wisdom being that trends cycle through every 20 years or so. But the way that we take that inspiration has shifted over the years. For most of fashion history it was not the historical inspiration but the silhouette that defined an era – a photo from the 1920s will always look '20s, whether or not the particular image had explicit reference to ancient Egypt (a common style at the time), because of the dominant silhouette. Inspiration from the past was an addition to the dominant style, it was not the style itself.