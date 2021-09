How To Tell If You’re On Straight Tok Or Alt Tok

To the average outsider, the app is a place for Gen Zs (who make up 60% of users ) to try out viral dances. But it doesn’t take much to see that this barely tickles the tip of the iceberg. While digging into TikTok’s many subcultures would have us here all day, today we’ll look at the two main categories you’ll find on TikTok: Straight Tok and Alt Tok.