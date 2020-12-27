These Are The New Dating Trends You’ll See In 2021

Coronavirus has changed the dating landscape this year, and it's likely to continue affecting the way we use dating apps in 2021.
In fact, dating app Bumble predicts that nearly a quarter (23%) of its users will be people whose relationship ended as a result of the pandemic.
Many of these people will be entirely new to dating apps and unsure how to navigate the terrible dating trends that even seasoned app users struggle with.
Bumble also predicts that many users will take a "hardballing" approach to dating by stating plainly what they're looking for and not beating around the bush. Nearly 40% of its users said they've become more confident in expressing their likes and dislikes on the app over the last year.
A similar number said they've become more confident in telling someone that they aren't what they're looking for.
Another trend that reflects the times is so-called "slow dating". Around 40% of users said they're now willing to take longer to get to know someone on the app before meeting in person.
Given that much of the UK will begin 2021 either in lockdown or the near-lockdown of Tier 4, it's easy to see this trend continuing for the first few months of the year.
“People are starting to get to know themselves a lot more,” says Jemma Ahmed, Head of Insights at Bumble. “And as a result they’re taking the time to figure out who is and isn’t right for them."
Other trends to look out for include "Astrolove" – people looking for dating compatibility according to their Zodiac signs – and a more local focus on dating.
At a time when we're being advised to stay at home and in our local areas as much as possible, it makes sense for many dating app users to shorten their search radius.