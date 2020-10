If it’s not, no problem. “There are a lot of ways to build intimacy that don’t involve getting physical,” says Wood. To avoid the fizzle, you need to feel emotional progression from one encounter to the next, so skip the small talk and opt for conversation topics that require some level of personal disclosure . **Warning for TMI types**: That doesn’t mean diving into your deepest darkest secret on date one. “The whole point is that you’re building trust (and intimacy) as you go,” says Woods. This list of “ 36 Questions That Lead To Love ” is a good cheat sheet (ordered from least to most probing, so go in order). Or come up with your own topics. Note: Your favourite colour is not a reveal. Further note: Shared experiences are another way to connect, so if you’re sick of chatting, try doing something: make a recipe together , take a walk around your (separate) neighbourhoods, or watch a concert while fantasizing about the time when you can finally hookup for real. COVID may be constricting at the moment, but it’s kind of the ultimate foreplay.