21 Not-Lame Tinder Conversation Starters (Thank Us Later)

But, we’re in quarantine . And, instead of grabbing drinks or checking out that new art exhibit , the only way to see if there’s actually a spark is to keep the conversation going. Which is hard. So hard, in fact, Google searches for “Tinder conversation starters" are up 100%. After all, there are only so many times in a day you can ask “wyd?” (and tbh, they’re probably just binge-watching Netflix like they did yesterday and the day before that and the day before that.)