As a Black girl growing up in a predominately white suburb in the GTA, the struggle to define my identity as a Black Canadian was real. When the Raptors came to Toronto 24 years ago, the team embedded itself into the fabric of my family and helped shape my identity in this country. Basketball was a big part of finding myself and a sense of belonging, since so many of the only people I saw consistently on TV who looked like me were basketball players (and rappers, and Oprah).