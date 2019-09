Most likely, no. But she doesn’t need to run the country to help shape it. Goldy’s rise should be taken in the context of the growing extremism in right-wing Canadian politics, including the federal Conservative party’s ties to increasingly far-right ideology. The Conservative’s campaign chair is the former director of The Rebel (the far-right media website where Goldy once worked), and Goldy has supported Maxime Bernier , a politician known for anti-immigrant views who recently launched a new party to challenge the Conservatives from the right. She appears to have big plans to exploit that popularity.